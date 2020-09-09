I wish to thank Rep. Bruce White for his focus on helping Waterville residents and organizations. Bruce attends many neighborhood meetings and is always interested in hearing all sides of an issue.

I reached out to Bruce for help to make an appointment with a state agency for a meeting to discuss items of interest to not only Waterville, but to workforce families across Maine. Not only did he make that appointment, but he also participated at the meeting to ensure that our case was heard.

I hope that all of you will vote for Bruce. He is a thoughtful and empathetic person who we are most fortunate to have as our District 109 representative for Waterville. Bruce does more than just show up; he is a constructive participant. Thank you, Bruce.

Nancy Williams

Waterville

