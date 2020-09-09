I wish to thank Rep. Bruce White for his focus on helping Waterville residents and organizations. Bruce attends many neighborhood meetings and is always interested in hearing all sides of an issue.
I reached out to Bruce for help to make an appointment with a state agency for a meeting to discuss items of interest to not only Waterville, but to workforce families across Maine. Not only did he make that appointment, but he also participated at the meeting to ensure that our case was heard.
I hope that all of you will vote for Bruce. He is a thoughtful and empathetic person who we are most fortunate to have as our District 109 representative for Waterville. Bruce does more than just show up; he is a constructive participant. Thank you, Bruce.
Nancy Williams
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Aid for state, local governments should be part of relief package
-
Columnists
George Smith: Maine landowners deserve our appreciation
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin has right approach for Senate
-
Letters to the Editor
Republican ready to vote for Bellows
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.