As a child, I learned to understand, appreciate, respect and love the woods, shores and habitats of New England. I am deeply concerned about our human impacts on forests, oceans, mountains, uplands and wetlands. I was impressed by Chloe Maxmin’s early leadership, while she was attending Lincoln Academy and establishing the Climate Action Club, to educate and develop local resilience to rapid changes in our natural resources.

I am impressed by her abilities to work with others of varying viewpoints and levels to write policies that benefit not just the natural landscape, but the many communities in need of health care, education, broadband access, transportation, to name a few. Her approach to legislating is based on listening, learning the opinions, fears, and suggestions of interested stakeholders, and not engaging in political sniping.

Chloe Maxmin is running for Senate District 13. With her skills and proven leadership abilities, hers is the only approach that will work to guide us toward safer, more supportive, more equitable, more accessible, healthier times. I look forward to her election as our state senator on Nov. 3.

Linda Shaffer

New Harbor

