As a child, I learned to understand, appreciate, respect and love the woods, shores and habitats of New England. I am deeply concerned about our human impacts on forests, oceans, mountains, uplands and wetlands. I was impressed by Chloe Maxmin’s early leadership, while she was attending Lincoln Academy and establishing the Climate Action Club, to educate and develop local resilience to rapid changes in our natural resources.
I am impressed by her abilities to work with others of varying viewpoints and levels to write policies that benefit not just the natural landscape, but the many communities in need of health care, education, broadband access, transportation, to name a few. Her approach to legislating is based on listening, learning the opinions, fears, and suggestions of interested stakeholders, and not engaging in political sniping.
Chloe Maxmin is running for Senate District 13. With her skills and proven leadership abilities, hers is the only approach that will work to guide us toward safer, more supportive, more equitable, more accessible, healthier times. I look forward to her election as our state senator on Nov. 3.
Linda Shaffer
New Harbor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Aid for state, local governments should be part of relief package
-
Columnists
George Smith: Maine landowners deserve our appreciation
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin has right approach for Senate
-
Letters to the Editor
Republican ready to vote for Bellows
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.