Retired Capital Area Technical Center Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Charles Izzi recently delivered a check for more than $10,000 to the center for its culinary arts student scholarships. The funds were presented on behalf of the Maine Chapter of the American Culinary Federation, according to a news release from the Augusta technical center.

In attendance were CATC Director Nicholas Gannon, Lewiston Tech Center Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Dan Caron, CATC Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Heidi Parent, Izzi, Retired Central Maine Community College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Don Rossignol and Augusta Schools Superintendent James Anastasio.

