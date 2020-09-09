A powerhouse vocalist is a combination of soul, rock, attitude and restraint.

Her first original album, “In This Life,” released last year received rave reviews, however Testone is anxious to share her new music which is more focused in the funk/rock/soul genres.

Growing up in New Jersey with a father who collected juke boxes, Testone knew she was a singer even as a young girl. Exposed to music that ranged from Motown and the Beatles to Queen and, later, Nirvana and Erykah Badu, she began studying privately at the age of 5, excelling and performing publicly at local coffeehouses through her teens. Eventually graduating from Coastal Carolina University with a Vocal Performance degree, Testone came of age as a professional performer and private educator in Charleston, South Carolina, becoming one of the most seasoned and well respected musicians in town. At the age of 27 she was approached by a scout from television reality show “American Idol” and decided to use the opportunity (urged on especially by her students) as a stepping stone to propel her career, ultimately becoming top six finalist on the hit show in 2012.

In 2015, Testone had begun this new chapter of her career by living in Brooklyn, New York while wrapping up her sophomore album with Producer Jesse Fischer, which features drummer Daru Jones, drummer Robert “Sput” Searight, bassist Mono Neon, guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, guitarist Jordan Peters and more. She is constantly creating and recording new music, performing at Music Festivals.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-775-2112.