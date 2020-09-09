The Fairfield Town Council has authorized the town manager to finish negotiating with the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville to use the Fairfield Community Center as space for a potential child care program.

Town Manager Michelle Flewelling detailed how the program would work during a council meeting Wednesday evening.

“Tentatively, it (the program) is set Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” Flewelling said.

The program would serve 48 children in the Maine School Administrative District 49, with the hopes of providing local families an option for child care now that school has returned in a hybrid format.

“This is a way in which we can partner with these folks (Alfond Center) and hopefully provide parents with a solution to some of the child care issues they’re having due to COVID-19,” Flewelling said.

MSAD 49, which serves the towns of Albion, Benton Clinton and Fairfield, has adopted a back-to-school plan that has students alternating between in-person instruction and remote learning to mitigate the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The proposed program at the Fairfield Community Center, located at 61 Water St., would provide parents with school-aged children with child care on remote learning days, Flewelling said.

According to Flewelling, the program would be funded through grant money from the Department of Education.

“The funding is a grant through the CARES act that goes through the school and they contract the Alfond Center,” Flewelling said.

MSAD 49 will find out if it was awarded the grant money to contract the Alfond Center for a child care program by Friday, according to Flewelling.

In the meantime, the town and the Alfond Center will sign a memorandum of understanding that details what the organization will be responsible for if it were to use Fairfield’s facility.

“The Alfond Center is responsible for employing adequate staff to maintain proper safety protocols for cleaning and social distancing as they relate to COVID-19,” Flewelling said. “They have to comply with the restrictions of COVID-19 that are currently in place. They’re responsible for all of the utility costs that we have which includes electric, heat, water, sewer, cleaning supplies, trash and snow removal.”

Flewelling said the agreement for the Alfond Center to use Fairfield’s facility would run for the next four months.

“This is just an agreement through December because funding is only available through the CARES act through December,” Flewelling said. “We have discussed the possibility of extending it, though.”

Flewelling estimates that the cost of using the facility until December won’t exceed $9,000.

“It’s impossible for us to predict exactly what it’s going to cost,” Flewelling said. “That’s simply because we’ve never had 48 children in this building from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The Alfond Center will also be responsible for providing staff to run the program.

Flewelling also reassured the council that the program wouldn’t interfere with the upcoming election, which is held at the community center.

“We’ve had conversations about the fact that the election is in this building and we will need to have complete access to it,” Flewelling said. “They (Alfond Center) are aware of that; they will make sure that parents are aware. … There is a provision that says if something were to come up and the municipality absolutely needs this facility, we have a way of being able to use it for our needs.”

Since the town stopped renting the facility out for events due to COVID-19, allowing the Alfond Center to use it just made sense, according to Flewelling.

“We have this space here and if we can help at all with some of these parents and alleviate some of the stress then why not?” Flewelling said.

