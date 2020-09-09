Former Democratic U.S. senator and vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman announced Wednesday that he’s endorsing his former colleague, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, in her reelection bid.

Lieberman, now an independent, also will be featured in an advertisement paid for by the Republican Jewish Coalition, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat but I put my country first, always. That’s why I’m supporting Susan Collins for Senate,” he says in the ad, referring to Collins as “a fighter for women’s issues.”

Lieberman was a Democratic senator from Connecticut for three terms — and ran as Al Gore’s running mate in 2000 — but unenrolled after he lost a 2006 primary. He then ran as an independent and won a 4th term before retiring in 2012.

Collins has always touted her Senate relationships, so the endorsement isn’t a huge surprise. Lieberman endorsed Republican John McCain for president in 2008.

But the message from Lieberman reflected Collins’ waning popularity among women voters, particular since her high-profile support of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom many women opposed for his position on abortion, among other things.

A poll of nearly 900 likely voters conducted between July 18-24 by Colby College found Collins’ main opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, with a 12-point advantage among women surveyed. Collins led among men, 43-41, but Gideon had an overall advantage of 44-39, with 12 percent undecided and 6 percent saying they favored another candidate. Green independent Lisa Savage and Republican-turned-independent Max Linn also are in the race.

Among women under the age of 50, just 27 percent favored Collins, compared to 55 percent for Gideon.

