An improvement of Oakland’s downtown district highlighted the possibilities discussed at the Oakland Town Council meeting Wednesday night at the Oakland Fire Station.

Tax increment financing expert Shawna Cook-Mueller of Bernstein Shur made a presentation on a downtown TIF district to the council.

A TIF fund comes from freezing the original assessed value for a certain geographical area and using following incremental property assessment over a fixed period of time for TIF revenue instead of going to the general fund. TIFs also require a development program, and applications are reviewed by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The goal in my head that I’ve got is to fix the downtown,” Oakland Town Manager Gary Bowman told the council. “This would allow us to shelter that money to use in those types of projects.”

A downtown TIF would be the third TIF in Oakland.

Downtown TIFs require municipal officials to create a specific planning document that must be approved along with the development program.

“Particularly, it’s a redevelopment effort,” Cook-Mueller told the council. “A planning effort is really helpful, you can really create what your goals are.”

There also must be a public hearing before going to the DECD with the plan.

Bowman asked to close the town office Nov. 3 because the staff is working at the elections. He also asked for consideration of closing the day after the election.

“There’s a concern we may end up doing an all-nighter on Nov. 3,” Bowman told the council. “We’d like to have that option available to us if at all possible.”

The town office fielded over 850 absentee ballot requests for the election thus far. A special box has been ordered for the town office so residents can drop off their absentee ballots. In-person voting is slated for the Oakland Fire Station, but residents are encouraged to vote absentee.

In past years, over 300 people registered to vote on site.

“If they don’t want to stand in a long line, they should be encouraged to be registered to vote,” council member Bob Nutting said.

The Oakland Town Council also voted to:

• Accept criminal forfeiture for the Oakland Police Department.

• Approve six junk yard permits.

• Accept three workplace safety policies.

