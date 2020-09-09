CLINTON – Patricia Clark-Gibson, 80, passed away from natural causes on Sept. 5, 2020 exactly where she wanted to be-at home in Clinton.

She was born April 4, 1940, in Waterbury, Conn. to Joseph and Concetta Christiano. Her mother passed away when Pat was only 10 years old, causing a great deal of upheaval in her life. Her father eventually remarried and the family moved to Clinton when she was in the 8th grade.

Pat graduated from Clinton High School in 1958, and married Merle Clark the following day. They were married for 32 years until his death in 1990. In August 2012, she married Wendell Gibson and they remained married at the time of her death.

Pat began married life as a homemaker and became a stay-at-home mother in 1959. Once her children were all in school, she went to work in MSAD 49 as a food service worker at Clinton Elementary School, a job that became a passion, and from which she retired after 34 years of dedication to feeding children. During her time in MSAD 49, she became known as “Grammie Pat” to all the children who passed through Clinton Elementary. It gave her great joy in her retirement when she would be out somewhere and a former student would recognize her.

Her love of feeding people did not end with her retirement. She continued to indulge the neighbors and the staff at her daughter’s school with homemade goodies on a regular basis. Her other interests included various crafts, including teaching ceramics in her home for several years. She spent many hours knitting and crocheting hats and mittens to donate to local schools and the children of friends, until her hands would no longer allow her to hold knitting needles or a crochet hook. More recently, she enjoyed playing games on the computer, and loved lottery scratch tickets. In addition, in an effort to keep the U.S. postal service solvent, she sent out several cards or postcards to family and friends every day.

Pat had her father’s gypsy soul and love of travel. Her itchy feet took her to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Bahamas over the years. She always said Alaska and New Mexico were her two favorite states. Her one regret was never getting the chance to travel to Italy, the land of her ancestors.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell Gibson of Clinton; one daughter, Concetta Clark, also of Clinton, two sons and their spouses, Glen and Stephanie Clark of Benton, and Merl and Karen Clark of Canaan; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a dear friend, Brenda Emery of Clinton.

Pat was preceded in death by her first husband; both her parents; her sister Sandra Cote, and two brothers, Joseph and Charles Christiano.

At her request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. A private burial will be held at a later date.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” ~ Helen Keller

