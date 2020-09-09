WATERVILLE – Chad Anthony Beane, 43, of Waterville, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 19, 2020.

He was born to Edith (Reid) and Charles Beane in Waterville on Dec. 31, 1976.

Chad attended schools in Fairfield and Waterville.

He was predeceased by his mother, Edy Sue Tibbetts; brother, Andrew Beane; and grandparents, Dean and Madeline Reid.

Chad is survived by his sister, Katrina Tibbetts-Ramos, her children Braeden and Kyleb Vigue, who adored their uncle; and stepfather, Jeffrey Tibbetts.

Katrina is hoping to host a Celebration of Life at the end of September.

Cremation arrangements were provided by Gallant Funeral Home.

