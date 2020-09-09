WINSLOW – Dr. Robert P. Gould, 87, of Winslow, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sept. 4, 2020 at Oak Grove Center after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.Robert was born on Dec. 3, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the son of Mamree P. Fraser and Horace H. Gould. He lived in Blue Hill from 1935 – 40 and then to Ellsworth in 1940 and attended Ellsworth High School. He was active in sports and theater and graduated in 1950. He was proud of winning the public speaking contest at the state level in 1949.After high school Robert served in the United States Airforce from 1951-1955. He also attended the University of Houston and the University of Maine. In 1953 he married Mary Sue Harris and they had three children Robert Harris, Linda Susan and Lisa Ann. After graduating from Temple University School of Dentistry in 1961 he moved to Skowhegan to open his dental practice which spanned 40 years. In 1990 he married the love of his life, Nancy Jean Staples. They enjoyed many wonderful years at Moosehead Lake, Boothbay Harbor, playing golf, traveling and making their homes in Skowhegan, Florida, and Winslow. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his best friends, Bill Philbrick, Jim Dufour, Mickey Powers and George Cannell at Lakewood Golf course. He was a proud member of Kora Shrine Temple and Masons and the Rotary Club where he served as president in the mid-seventies. Robert was a member of the Federated Church of Skowhegan and sang in the choir for 26 years. He also served as deacon and held other positions on committees. He had a lifelong passion for singing and loved to sit in with Kay Brown at the Tugboat Inn in Boothbay Harbor up until last year at the age of 86. Another fond memory of Boothbay Harbor was playing an extra in the filming of the musical “Carousel” in 1956. In recent years Robert especially looked forward to monthly luncheons with his family. While at Oak Grove Center where he lived in his last year, he loved listening to his music through headphones and often shared his favorite tunes with the other residents so they could enjoy it, too. He loved putting jigsaw puzzles together and looked forward to his daily newspaper and crossword puzzle. In his time at Oak Grove he made many friends including many of the Wyeth staff and his “Bingo Buddies”. Robert’s family greatly appreciates the care that he received from the Oak Grove Wyeth wing staff and Maine General Hospice in his final days.Robert was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Nancy Stenger; and his son, Robert Harris Gould. He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Linda Nickerson (Richard) of Windham and Lisa Knightly (John) of Poland, stepchildren Cathy Lovendahl (Anders) of Waterville, Scot Adams (Chris) of Starks, Michael Adams (Lesley) of Norridgewock; grandchildren Benjamin Toppi, Laura Toppi and Kathryn Seymour, step-grandchildren, Mandy Adams, Jason Seymour, Amanda Doyle, Ashley Adams, Nick Adams, Cameron Seymour, Dylan Adams, Arianna and Sarah Nickerson, and Olivia Lovendahl; six step-great-grandchildren; nephew Teddy MacGregor and niece Heidi Potter.Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no visiting hours and there will be a private celebration of life. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lakewood Theater PO Box 331 Skowhegan, ME 04976

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous