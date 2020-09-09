HALLOWELL – Gerald T. “Gerry” Mahoney, 78, died Sept. 1, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after an extended illness. He was born in Standish, Mich. on Oct. 14, 1941, the son of Charles Mahoney and Helen (Stawowy) Mahoney.He attended the University of Michigan, where he played on the school’s baseball team and was invited to attend the Detroit Tigers’ training camp. He chose instead to pursue a law degree at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. While there, he met a beautiful English secretary named Wendy Scholes and fell in love. They were married for 53 years.Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Special Agent by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for many years. In 1996, he was named Agent of the Year by the Bureau. He served in the Bureau’s Philadelphia, Boston and Augusta offices, working many cases across the country as well. In his retirement years, he would often regale friends and family with amusing accounts of the various characters he encountered during the course of his investigations. He was a natural story teller, which led to his second career as a published author, educator, and community leader. In 2003, he published Ardent Spirits, a history of the Franklin Debating Society, a group of young men based in Hallowell in the early 1800s. Mr. Mahoney taught seminars on local history at the University of Maine at Augusta. He was active with multiple local organizations, including Row House, the Hubbard Free Library, the Hallowell Waterfront Project, the Streets of Hallowell, the restoration of the last intact crane from Hallowell’s granite history, and Vaughan Woods & Historic Homestead. He was honored by the city of Hallowell during its Old Hallowell Days celebrations.Mr. Mahoney was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallowell. He owned a historic property on Granite Hill, and took great pleasure in researching its history.Surviving is his wife Christina Wendy (Scholes) Mahoney of Hallowell; his daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Glen Varns of Minneapolis, and his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Laurie Mahoney of Cary, NC. They will all miss him very much.Visiting hours and services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to:Vaughan Woods &Historic Homestead 2 Litchfield Road Hallowell, ME 04347

