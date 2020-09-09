AUGUSTA – Jean Elizabeth (Cloutier) Pratt, 90, a long time area rural mail carrier, died at home on August 27, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born in Lewiston on August 25, 1930, she was the daughter of Wilfred Arthur and Alice Gertrude (Eagan) Cloutier.She lived in Augusta for most of her life, and retired in 1991 as a rural mail carrier, serving over 21 years with the US Postal Service.Jean graduated from Cony High School in 1948, and then graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Portland, Class of 1950. She moved to Boston and worked as a civilian employee for the US Navy, and then married Stanley Lamont Pratt, of Augusta. He died on Nov. 1, 2014.Jean served on the planning committee and was a co-chairman of the former Augusta General Hospital Charity Ball. She was a trustee at Fort Western for several years. Jean always liked attending auctions when she could, namely at Farrin’s Country Auctions. She was an avid knitter and seamstress, and did country painting as a hobby. Jean did stained glass projects for many years. She also did custom stencils on antique chairs and deacon’s benches as well.Over the years, Jean and her family enjoyed raising several Weimaraners and Hungarian Vizsla dogs. Jean and her family spent many summers at Three Mile Pond, Spectacle Pond, and Rangeley Lake. Jean made braided rugs and hooked rugs and repaired Oriental rugs as well. She served on the Kennebec County Superior Court Grand July for several months in her 80s.Her father, Wilfred, died in 1987, her mother, Alice, died in 1941, and her stepmother Carla Weymouth Cloutier died in 1994. Her daughter Alice Ann Pratt died on March 30, 2009. Her three sisters died previously: Martha (Cloutier) Roscoe, Irene (Cloutier) Gonya and Pauline (Cloutier) Eaton.Jean was a longtime Communicant of the former St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She was a member of Friends of Oak Grove-Coburn School and was involved in the annual fund raising efforts for the school. Jean was a life-long member of the National Retired Letter Carriers Union.Surviving are her two sons, Andrew Lamont Pratt of Cutler and Jon Stanley Pratt of Augusta, her daughter, Andrea Jean Stinson and husband John A. Stinson of Warwick, RI; four grandsons, Eric Stinson and wife Brittany and children Jaxon and Lilyana; Craig Stinson and wife Sydelle and children Hailee and Kenzie; Ryan Stinson and wife Meghan, all of Cranston, RI; and Andrew Bradley Leon Pratt and partner Laurel Stanton, and their son Archie Eugene Pratt, all of Portland. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family would like to thank and recognize Beacon Hospice of Augusta for their excellent care and concern for Jean over the past several months during her illness, allowing her to remain at home.By request, burial will be at the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pelton Hill, Manchester, and a private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 82 Western Avenue, Augusta.Memorial donations may be made to: Kennebec Valley Humane Society 10 Pethaven Lane Augusta, ME 04330

