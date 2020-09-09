SIDNEY – John “Chappy” Joseph Czapiewski Jr. , passed away at the age of 81 on August 29, 2020 at Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born on July 16, 1939 in Pittsburg, Pa.

He was known for his bravery in the Navy for 30 years. He was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed watching SyFy and joking around with friends and family.

John was predeceased by his parents Mr and Mrs. John Czapiewski and wife Virginia. John is survived by his wife Brenda King; his step children Jason Turner and Brooke Gingerella and their children.

The family wishes to thank all the care givers and staff at the Maine Veterans Home for all their compassion and kindness.

A graveside service will take place at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive 143 Blue Star Avenue Augusta, ME 04330, on Sept. 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine. http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

You will be greatly missed, Chappy; “May the force be with you”

