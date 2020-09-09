AUGUSTA – Joseph Arthur Pare’, 95, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on June 3, 1925 a son of the late Belonie and Clara (Poulin) Pare.He attended Augusta Schools and was a life long communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he sang Sunday Masses as well as weddings and funerals for many years. He also sang at Maine Day in Boston, Mass.Mr. Pare served in the US Army during World War II where he earned a Bronze Star and was a member of the Calumet Club.He had been employed by Augusta Fuel for many years. He was also the co-owner of the Flavo-Rama on Mt. Vernon Avenue for many years.Mr. Pare was predeceased by seven brothers, Henry, Eugene, Wilfred, Alphonse, Edmund, Gerard and Lionel; three sisters, Antoinette, Dorothy and Lillian; and a son-in-law, Gerald Rancourt.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherrian (Genest) Pare of Augusta; three sons Kenneth Pare and his wife Denise of Fort Morgan, Colo., Paul Pare of Marlborough, Mass. and Peter Pare of Augusta, two daughters Verna Rancourt of Augusta and Geraldine Pare of Augusta, three stepchildren Tricia Furlong and her husband Alan of Augusta, Tammy McNaughton and her husband Todd of Sidney and Todd Toussaint of San Diego, Calif.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Donations in Arthursmemory may be made to:Gerald Rancourt Scholarship c/o Calumet Educational Foundation PO Box 2085 Augusta, ME 04338

