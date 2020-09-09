HALLOWELL – Louise Perkins passed away at the age of 90 years old at MaineGeneral Medical Center on Sept. 6, 2020 with family around her during this time.Louise was born Sept. 18, 1929 in Manchester, Maine. She attended Manchester Schools as well as later attending Augusta and Hallowell schools.She was a member of Old South Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Hallowell for 70+ years and was very active serving as a Deacon; also, involved in Jr. and Sr. Women’s Leagues and several church committees.She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Arvilla Trask; a brother Stanley Trask and a stepbrother Robert (Buddy) Trask.She married Clyde J. Morgan and had three wonderful daughters, Jean, Joan and Debra.Clyde died in 1971. She married Charles Leroy Perkins in 1977. Roy died in 1990.She is survived by three daughters, Jean Davenport and her husband Don of Hallowell, Joan Morgan of Hallowell and Debra Morgan of Hallowell, one stepson, Russell Perkins of Middleboro, Mass; two sisters, Florence Moore of Hallowell and Isabel Hall of Augusta; seven grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.She enjoyed and was active with the American Legion, Goodrich Caldwell, Post 6 of Hallowell. She loved working outdoors in her garden, visiting shut-ins in the nursing homes and doings things for other people. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, nana, aunt and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family.A celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comA Memorial Fund will be set up in her memory at:Old South Congregational Church P.O. Box 508 Hallowell, ME 04347 Donations can be sent to the above address

