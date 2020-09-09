WINTHROP – Sharon F. (Walsh) Cobb, 79, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was the devoted wife of the late Willis “Bill” Cobb, Jr. Sharon was born on April 7, 1941 in Portland. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve (Sterling) Walsh of Augusta. Sharon was a graduate of Cony High School and in 1960, she married her high school sweetheart. They went on to raise their family in Winchester, Mass. and then later, in Hudson, NH. In the early 1990s, they returned to Maine and built their home in Winthrop, where they perfected homesteading and lived out their dreams together. As a child, Sharon was one of eight children, and a very ambitious youngster, taking not only dance and piano lessons, but also swimming and elocution. She always spoke of the huge hill near the Augusta airport and how they would ride their bikes or sled down it at great speed and with much excitement. As a girl, she loved climbing trees, ice skating, hanging out at her dad’s drug store’s soda fountain in Augusta, and spending time at the Cobb Farm with Bill. She was a kind hearted youngster and often spoke of sneaking lunches to school for those who weren’t as well off. Sharon was a stylish, strong, independent woman who enjoyed raising her daughters and spending time with her family. She was known for her spunk, her humor, her ability to make friends with anyone in line anywhere, and the mischievous sparkle in her eyes. She was practical, yet generous, and absolutely loved all children. She volunteered most of her life, in many capacities. When her daughters were young, she was a stay at home mom, which she frequently spoke of as her very favorite “job”. She was active in the PTO, the School Board, and was always helping neighbors and others any way she could. When her kids were growing up, they were often told they had theprettiest mother in the world by their classmates. Sharon volunteered at the Winthrop Kindergarten, and also spoke fondly about spending several summers camping out with the Methodist camp in town. Sharon had a passion for the sick and the elderly as well, as she would unselfishly focus on anyone in need. Despite losing her mom at a young age, she always faced the world with a can-do attitude and modeled that for her family.She did enjoy her working days too, working at a local bank, furniture store and garden center while still in New Hampshire. Sharon used to pride herself in working hard, wherever she was. She had once said if you make an awful job look like fun, you can convince everyone it is! She was also very well known for being the only woman who could wear white all day at the garden center, work hard and never get dirty. Sharon enjoyed camping, kayaking, bowling, sewing, knitting, quilting, and exceeding speed limits with her zero turn lawn mower across their beautiful yard. They enjoyed traveling to many State Fairs together and loved to be on the road exploring the seacoast and farmlands across the state of Maine. Apple Valley Bakery was a favorite spot to have coffee and meet with friends who were very special to both her and Bill. Sharon was an avid canner, taking the vegetables Bill grew in the family garden and preserving them for her entire family. She was also a great cook and will always be remembered for her meatloaf with homemade barbecue sauce, her dilly beans, chocolate whoopie pies, and chex mix around the holidays. She was so very proud of each and every one of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Tammy Law and husband, Jim, and Debi Leary and husband, Bob, all of Litchfield, N.H.; four grandchildren, Sarah Provencher and husband, Peter of Mashpee, Mass., Alan Law and wife, Alicia of Londonderry, N.H., Samantha Smith and husband, Ryan, and Robert Leary and wife, Anneliese, all of Litchfield, N.H.; 11 great-grandchildren, Lillian and Andrew Law of Londonderry, N.H., Evelyn and Tess Provencher of Mashpee, Mass., Addie, Lorelei, and Ivy Leary, and Emily, Eliza, Abby, and Phoebe Smith, all of Litchfield, N.H.; as well as many extended family and friends. A special thanks to Winnie and Sandy, for being such special, caring friends. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be at a later date. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to: Mechuwana United Methodist Camp PO Box 277 Winthrop, ME 04364

