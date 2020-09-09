SKOWHEGAN – Theola (Brickett) Bickford, 96, of Skowhegan passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare Hospice following a brief illness. She was born in Thorndike, Maine on June 27, 1924, the daughter of Harvey and Hattie (Hersey) Brickett.

Theola married Merton Bickford on July 20, 1940 and was married to Merton for 57 years before his death in 1997. Some of Theola’s favorite past times were going thrift shopping, yard sales and taking rides and visiting with her family. Theola worked at Diamond National for 20 plus years, while also raising a family.

She is survived by her daughters Ann Sergant of Skowhegan, Iola Ayer of South China and Joyce Kelley of Skowhegan, sons Donald Bickford and his wife Sandy of Skowhegan and Dale Bickford of Madison. Theola also leaves behind lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Merton; and her sons Ronald and Edward.

Special thanks to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Redington Fairview Hospital and her very special grandchildren, Jeffrey Gagnon and Lisa Nutting

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lewis Cemetery, Cottle Road in Oakland.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 455 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Theola’s memory to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice at Androscoggin.org/donate

