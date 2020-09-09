LITCHFIELD – Vaughn B. Estabrook, 86, of Litchfield, died Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at his son’s home with his family by his side. He was born in Portland on Dec. 27, 1933, the son of Bion and Arlene (Drew) Estabrook.

On July 24, 1977 he married Margaret L. Wentzell, in Wales, Maine.

Vaughn served as a mechanic in the United States Air Force in his early years and worked for a time when he was very young at Webster Rubber in Sabattus. He worked the woods industry his whole life and always referred to himself as a “lumberjack.” He was proud of his Estabrook heritage. He loved to tinker on things and work on automobiles and trucks. He was truly one of the most generous people that ever lived; often taking from his own pocket to help anyone. He had an ear for music and played the mandolin and harmonica proficiently in his early years. He loved the Bible and looked forward to the resurrection.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bion and Arlene Estabrook; his first wife, Marie E. Flaherty; a son Vaughn B. Estabrook; and five brothers, Bion, Boyd, Foster, Leighton, George, and one sister, Lorraine.

Vaughn is survived by one brother Keith Estabrook, one sister Marilyn; four sons, Barry, James, William, George Estabrook of Litchfield and two daughters Sue Barrows of Pittston, Jane Estabrook of Portland; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

At Vaughn’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Rest In Peace

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies. Thou anointest my head with oil, my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous