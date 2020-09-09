Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will perform two outdoor concerts at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Maine Maritime Museum, at 243 Washington St. in Bath.

The band will bring down the house featuring the music of Etta James and a Motown/Memphis Soul Music mix. The Soul Sensations‘ danceable repertoire, outstanding female singers, a full horn section and unique showmanship make for a memorable show.

In addition to Etta James, the band covers Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and The Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin!.

Check in will begin 30 minutes before the show, check in will happen when you first arrive while you are still in your car.

The show can be found online at youtu.be/JmNHrvZtBtA

Tickets cost $18 in advance

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org , or call 207-442-8455.

