The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that allegedly took place at a home in Naples.
Thomas James Staley, 37, no address given, is a suspect in an aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The office did not say when the assault took place or provide other details.
Authorities said Staley could be driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass with temporary Maine license plates.
Anyone with information concerning Staley’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
-
Community
UMaine Extension to feature tips for farm resiliency
-
Letters to the Editor
Madigan gets things done for constituents
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess committed to lifting up others
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton listens, has good ideas