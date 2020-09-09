The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that allegedly took place at a home in Naples.

Thomas James Staley, 37, no address given, is a suspect in an aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The office did not say when the assault took place or provide other details.

Authorities said Staley could be driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass with temporary Maine license plates.

Anyone with information concerning Staley’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810.

