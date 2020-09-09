FAIRFIELD — A defective tire is believed to be the cause of a crash that happened Wednesday morning on Interstate-95, according to police.
The single-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 southbound between Fairfield and Clinton was reported at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to Katy England, Maine State Police Social Media Coordinator, in a news release.
Maine State Police found the vehicle had popped a tire. The driver, Noel Sarmiento, 56, of Floral Park, New York, lost control of the vehicle, which went into a ditch and rolled multiple times, according to the release.
Sarmiento and his family, Maria Sariento, 57, and children San-Poalo, 23, Karla, 26, and Lowell, 17, were traveling to Bar Harbor, the release said. All suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening and were transported to area hospitals.
Speed is not believed to be a factor in the accident. No charges are expected, the release said.
Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and Delta Ambulance assisted Maine State Police at the scene.
