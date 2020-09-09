“But Why Bump Off Barnaby?” will open at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theater Road in Madison.
Additional performances are set for 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19, 4 p.m. Sept. 20, and 2 p.m. Sept. 23.
Additional performances are set for 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19, 4 p.m. Sept. 20, and 2 p.m. Sept. 23.
When Barnaby Folcey is murdered at a family gathering at Marlgate Manor, it transpires that he had a motive to murder everybody else, but no one had a reason to want him dead. While dying, he scrawled the letter “b a r, “ which can implicate everyone. While the bizarre group frantically tries to unmask the murderer people vanish, poison is found in the sherry and the police take forever to arrive. Meanwhile, there’s a secret treasure to be found, a mystifying limerick to decode, and all sorts of doom to be avoided before the killer is finally unmasked and destroyed using one of the funniest methods ever seen on a stage.
Tickets cost $22 in advance or $24 at the door, $17/19 for children.
For tickets, or more information, email [email protected] or call 207-474-7176.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
New UMaine Extension crops specialist Bee Chim based in Presque Isle
-
Things to Do
Lucky Clark On Music: Lez Zeppelin
-
Things to Do
‘Why Bump Off Barnaby’ to open Sept. 17 in Madison
-
Things to Do
Pat Colwell And the Soul Sensations outdoor concert set for Sept. 12
-
Community
CATC receives gift of more than $10,000