Chris Hamilton’s primary campaign demonstrated his strong organizational skills and his ability to get things done efficiently.

This is typical of Chris, who has the good habit of welcoming others into his activities. He has spent the last several months listening to and learning about the needs and intentions of the people of the towns of Chelsea, Nobleboro, Jefferson and Whitefield.

Chris will continue this pattern of listening to the people once elected. I am happy to lend my support to this common-sense Mainer. Not only does he have good ideas but the good habit of listening too.

Brian O’Mahoney
Whitefield

