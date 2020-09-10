2020 has been a year of lessons learned. One of the biggest is that Americans need a better health care system, now more than ever. And one of the ways to get there is by voting in leaders who have a proven record of working on a health care agenda that benefits everyone.

Over the recent months, I have paid close attention to the U.S. Senate race and I can tell you there is a clear winner on health care. Sara Gideon has worked tirelessly to address the health care challenges that Mainers face every day. Whether it is the legislation she has passed in the State House like expanding health care for thousands of Mainers, hosting roundtables at recovery centers or health care centers, or winning endorsements from well-known health organizations like Planned Parenthood, Sara Gideon’s agenda puts Mainers’ health first.

So this November, please remember who has done the work to make sure health care is accessible, who listens to the experts, who understand the opioid epidemic is a health crisis, who has pushed for the correct COVID-19 response, who has been a champion on reproductive rights, and who cares about your health. Remember that person is Sara Gideon.

Donald A. Dubois, M.D.

Skowhegan

