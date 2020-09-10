I am an unenrolled voter. Before the election, I study the two options and choose who or what I believe is best for me and the majority, like I’m hiring them to work for me. I look for empathy and people who are inclusive.

Good representation means you listen more than you speak. During the pandemic, they work to open business, but promote masks to make it successful. They understand the importance of public and private education at all age levels.

Bruce White is the clear best choice. I urge you to support Bruce White in early voting or at the polls.

 

Steve Soule

Waterville

