I am writing to express my support Colleen Madigan for House District 110, which includes parts of Waterville and Oakland. As well as working hard for the people of Maine on the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, she also has assisted me personally.

I am a veteran and needed help getting a medication after a heart attack. I called her and told her my problem. She worked with the Veterans Administration and MaineCare and made sure I got what I needed within a day. For this I will be eternally grateful.

I’m voting for Colleen Madigan.

Jeffrey Saunders

Oakland

