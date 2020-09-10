I am writing today to support Kalie Hess for Maine Senate to represent Augusta, Sidney, Oakland, China and Vassalboro. I have known Kalie for five years and I have worked with her on improving access to health care for people who are underserved in Maine.

Kalie is the person you want to have on your team to address challenging problems. Not only does she work hard, she is able to engage others in a way that allows them to participate meaningfully in projects. Kalie sees connections and possibilities where other people see barriers; she is the type of person who can find a way forward and bring people together, even in difficult circumstances.

These are among the many reasons she has been appointed to several state committees in her career, including the Public Transit Advisory Council, the MaineCare Advisory Committee, and the Statewide Coordinating Council for Public Health (on which she currently serves as chair).

Kalie is committed to ensuring Mainers are not being left behind and this has served as the centerpiece of her campaign. She has built a strong community of supporters that want a senator who cares deeply about the everyday struggles of people in the district and sees the potential to do better in the midst of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

In these times, I want a state senator who understands how COVID-19 affects Mainers, who can offer a plan to address the issues in our district, and who has a vision of how we can build a state that works for all of us. Kalie has the experience, values, and unfaltering commitment to our well-being that give me confidence that she will serve us well as our state senator.

Benjamin Hummel

Augusta

