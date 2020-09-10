The Maine Principals’ Association will not offer football or volleyball this fall but will proceed with all other fall sports, including golf, cross-country, field hockey and soccer.

In a joint announcement Thursday afternoon with state officials, the MPA announced it had come to an agreement on all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

But football, classified as a high-risk activity, and volleyball, the only indoor fall sport, will not be offered. In an email to member schools, the MPA said it would “continue to work with both sport committees to try and provide a season in the late winter/early spring.”

The MPA said it will work with schools to provide opportunities for athletes in those two sports, such as 7-on-7 flag football or Punt, Pass and Kick competitions. Volleyball, it noted, could be played outdoors.

The MPA also announced that for schools in any counties that carry a yellow or red designation on the Department of Education’s color-coded system “there should be no practices or games held until which time they are designated green.” Currently, York County has been designated as yellow.

Other changes include: Before starting any athletic activities, each school must receive approval from their local governing board; no indoor practices can be held; crowd size is relegated to 100 people for outdoor events; all athletes (other than those in the game), coaches, staff, officials and fans must wear a mask.

The announcement ended a weeks-long, drawn-out process that involved the MPA and several state agencies. The start of the fall season, twice delayed, has frustrated athletes and coaches. Others question whether interscholastic sports could hamper efforts to mitigate spread of the virus.

The fall season, which originally was scheduled to begin on Aug. 17, is now slated to begin Monday with fall tryouts. The first games will be held on Sept. 25.

Even with clarity about how which sports can be played this fall, it is uncertain which school districts will participate in the fall season. The final decisions will be determined locally by superintendents and school boards. So far, Camden Hills, RSU 24 (which includes Sumner Memorial High), North Haven and Vinalhaven have opted out of the fall season while Deer Isle-Stonington announced it would not play soccer, only golf and cross country.

High school sports in Maine have been shut down since April 9, when the MPA canceled the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after, the MPA began working with the Maine Department of Education to work on a solution for resuming high school sports. The principals’ association devised a four-stage approach for allowing coaches to begin conditioning workouts with players starting in early July. Later that month, it started working on detailed plans for the fall season.

On Aug. 26, the MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee recommended that all sports – including football, a high-risk activity, and volleyball, which is played indoors – be played this fall. A day later, the MPA’s Interscholastic Management Committee accepted that recommendation, and sent the MPA’s updated safety guidelines to the state for review.

On Sept. 1, state officials responded by saying the MPA failed to follow the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines in several instances in its plan for the return of sports and recommended it delay the start of fall sports again to address those issues.

Since then, the MPA has been working with state officials to come to a consensus on what fall sports can be played, and under what safety guidelines.

Seventeen states, plus the District of Columbia, already had decided not to play high school football this fall. In New England, New Hampshire is the only state that will play 11-man tackle football this fall. Thirty-seven states have modified their fall seasons.

This story will be updated.

