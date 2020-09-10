BELGRADE – Ann Norman, 79, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 after a difficult journey through Alzheimer’s.

She was born Jan. 22, 1941 in Waterville, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Colpitts) Wilde. She was a sister to Virginia Adams and Judy Wilde both of Oakland and who predeceased her. She grew up in Oakland and attended schools there.

She married Earlen J. Norman, Jr. on Sept. 27, 1958. They were married 55 years before his death in 2013.

She worked many jobs outside the home. She was employed by the state for a time at the Maine Motor Vehicles Department, as a CNA for what is now MGMC’s Thayer Center for Health and for Kennebec Valley Community College’s Adult Ed program. Her passion though was taking care of her family and home.

She and her husband built their own home in Belgrade from wood cut off their land. She took great pleasure in her gardens and in her farm animals. She and her husband liked to boast that many of their meals came entirely from their land and livestock. She was an original homesteader and proud to be self-sufficient.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Norman of Madison, two daughters, Leigh Stevens of Madison, Jennifer Walker and husband Frank of Sidney; her three grandchildren, Nathan Walker and his wife Jaime of Oakland, Eliza Butler and her husband Wade of Bangor, Hannah Livingston and her husband Blaine of Winterport; eight great- grandchildren, Isabelle Livingston, Jacoby Butler, Penelope Butler, Zachary Butler, Emily Butler, Aran Walker, Tristen Walker and Riley Lam; many nieces and nephews.

Ann’s family would like to thank Mount Saint Joseph’s staff who cared and provided for her while she was there.

Ann’s family are invited to attend Graveside Service’s on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Belgrade. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

