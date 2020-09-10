SKOWHEGAN – Clarence Mark “Mac” Davis, beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Clarence made it a point to enjoy life and to bring joy to others.

He was born in Watertown, NY on Sept. 23, 1957. He lived most of his life in Skowhegan. Clarence joined the Navy and became a radioman out of Brunswick before being honorably discharged in 1978. Clarence was a coffee and water man for Northeast Coffee Company which was started by his father in 1960. He valued working alongside his siblings and the dedicated employees of NCC.

Clarence was captivated by the wonders of history, science, and music. His ideal day was spent at his camp on Lake Wesserunsett listening to music and visiting with loved ones talking about the latest fact he’d learned or treasure he’d acquired. Clarence enjoyed playing cribbage, hunting for treasures with his metal detector and watching wildlife on the lake. He loved sharing his precious stones and geodes and was known to give away his best specimens to friends, family and even new acquaintances. Anyone who knew him well knows he had a heart of gold.

Clarence was predeceased by his parents, John and Marjorie (Butts) Davis; his brother Daniel Davis, brother-in-law Louis Hornstein; nephew Casey Spilatro, and niece Danielle Davis. Clarence is remembered and missed by his daughters April Davis and Willow Russell; their mother, Barbara Russell; granddaughters Odessa and Madeline; siblings Jack Davis and his wife Susan, Terry Hornstein, Debbie Arsenault and her husband Keith, sister-in-law Maureen Davis, David Davis and his wife Rita, Donald Davis and his wife Jane, Margie Davis Lewis and her husband Kevin; as well as many nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and friends. The memories he made with his family and lifelong friends Pierre “Skip” Quirion, Mark Jewel, David Thibault, Richard Washburn and many others kept him smiling and laughing recounting their adventures through the years.

Clarence experienced extreme flu symptoms prior to his death and although his COVID-19 test result was negative we ask that any attendees of his celebration of life (hosted at the family’s discretion) please wear a mask out of respect for those who are vulnerable in these trying times and to avoid the thing Mac hated most…conflict!

In lieu of flowers

or donations:

love one another (say it, mean it, show it), drink lots of H20 and “If you can’t be good, be good at it!”

