AUGUSTA – David Royden McInnis, 78, of Augusta passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Millinocket on May 30, 1942 to parents James and Elizabeth (Boutaugh) McInnis.

He Attended Sterns High School, Devry Institute, and was an Army veteran where he served as a medic and was stationed in Korea. Dave was a member of American Legion Post #2, and life member of the Augusta Elks #964.

While residing In Augusta, he worked at Digital, SCI and retired from the Veterans Administration Center as a nursing assistant. He was formerly employed by Great Northern Paper Co. and electronic establishments in Mass. and Texas.

David started entertaining and playing guitar at a very young age and was the winner of a talent contest. He went on to form his first rock ‘n roll band while in high school, and as a young adult he formed another band called “Nuts”. He played with various bands in different states, including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Texas. Dave always loved entertaining, singing and playing guitar for his friends and was sometimes referred to as Golden Pipes because of his beautiful voice. He loved buying used guitars for potential young players, fixing them up and giving lessons, all from his heart. He also enjoyed helping seniors string and tune their guitars. He was a valued volunteer for many years at several facilities, among his favorites were the Alzheimer’s Center, Veterans’ Home and Cohen Center.

He was predeceased by his parents; a son David; brother Theodore, and a sister-in-law Donna.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara; children, Jeffrey (Sharon) McInnis, Liza McInnis, stepchildren, Keelie (Glenn) Freeman, Travis (Kelly) Haskell; brother Ronald, sisters Mary Ellen Bell and Letitia (Rick) Hafford and a half-brother Bruce; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank friends and neighbors for their endless support during this difficult time. A celebration of Dave’s life arranged by neighbors, Pat Gilbert and Cindy Roy and friend Archie was held at his home in August.

A graveside service (as weather permits) will be held at the Veterans Cemetery at a later date after the passing of his wife Barbara. Dave and Barbara will be buried together.

If desired, donations in his memory may be made to:

Meals on Wheels

C/O Spectrum Generations

22 Town Farm Rd.

Hallowell, ME 04347

