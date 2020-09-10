SKOWHEGAN – Henry T. Boynton, 74, of Skowhegan passed away at home on Sunday. Henry was born Nov. 20, l 945 to True and Phyllis (Doak) Boynton, and was the third of six children. Henry is survived by his wife, Donna (Young), of 52 years. His children, listed not in the order of birth but rather by how they each perceived their place in his heart.

First and foremost, Lorry of Skowhegan, filling the largest part as signified by all capital letters, KELLY of Skowhegan, and his favorite – Chelsie (Tehran) Randlett of Gardiner. Henry is also survived by his mother, Phyllis Boynton; two sisters, Dea (Raymond) Beauford of Skowhegan and Norma (Vicki) Boynton of Waterville, brother, Willie (Bonnie) Boynton of Skowhegan; sisters-in- law Sue Molley, Joy Mase (John Lewis) of Skowhegan, and Jill (Darrell) Holt of Madison; special Aunt Philly Charnberlain and her daughter Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

Henry was predeceased by his father True Boynton; two sisters, Kay Bragg and Roberta (Birdie) Conant, two brothers-in-law Ron Mase and Joe Molley. .

Henry was larger than life and excelled in all he endeavored.

He loved sports and played high school ball where he proved his versatility earning a scholarship for college. After college, he joined the Navy where once again his commitment and determination allowed him to choose his path in aviation. A love of flying was born which he honed into a career that he truly enjoyed. From the early days flying P3s out of Brunswick and his own small plane out of Lewiston/Auburn to Colorado and a stint from India – flying scientists into the storms in the G5, Henry truly loved his work and it showed. He retired as Chief Pilot from the National Center for Atmospheric Research on 11/11/11 returning home to Maine.

Henry enjoyed fishing, hunting and being near his family.

He leaves a hole as large as the skies he flew. Onward and upward Henry keep soaring.

At Henry’s request there will be no funeral services and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

