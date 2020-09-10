ANSON – Mary C. (Nile) Lovell died peacefully at home from natural causes surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 2, 2020 at the age of 96.She was born in Farmington on Jan. 12, 1924, the second daughter of Frank Otto Nile Jr. and Mattie May (Collins) Nile. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1942 and married Vincent Lovell in November of the same year while he was on leave from the war. They lived in several places, but settled in Anson in 1959.Mary was “Nana” to generations of children at the day care she operated at her home until her late eighties. She loved and nurtured every day. But most important in her life was family. She was Mom, Nan, Grandma, Great Nee, and sometimes Mary! Many gatherings were held at Mom’s house whether planned or impromptu. She was the rock of our family and Man could she cook! We will all miss her loving smile and wonderful hugs.She was a 50+-year member of the International Sunshine Society, Anson, VFW Auxiliary in Madison and Minerva Chapter # 74 Order of the Eastern Star, where she held many offices including Worthy Matron several times and Grand Representative to Connecticut. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Vincent; two sons, Darren (infant) and Vincent E Lovell, Jr.; and her sister Arlene and brother-in-law H. Raymond Scott; and numerous close friends and relatives.She is survived by her children Beverly L Noonan and husband Vincent, Mary Jane Groff and husband William, James F Lovell and wife Sharon, her daughter-in-law Diane Lovell; her grandchildren Vanda Elaine and husband Rodney Madore, Kristy Lynn and husband Timothy Adams, Parrish Lovell and wife Kathy, Katherine Jane and husband Joshua Ladd and Peter Vincent Noonan and wife Amanda, Joshua Otto Mead and partner Gari, Daniele Anne Wills and husband J.B., Amber Elliott and husband Dave, Rachel Thompson and husband Scott and Travis James Lovell and partner Felicia; great-grandchildren, Nicole and Erin Madore, Jade Eastman. Ashley and Austin Noonan, Branden and Cassidy Guiggey Jude Ladd, Brandon and Katelyn Mead, J.B. Jr, Emmy, Cade and Cooper Wills, Avery Elliott, Cora Lynn Thompson, Shane and Ryleigh O’Neal; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A private family service will be held in Chesterville Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2021 at the convenience of the family.Special thanks to those hospice angels who cared for our mother so that she could be at home. It was a blessing for all of us.Mother Mary gave to all of us every day that she lived and her legacy will continue. She lived by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have done unto you.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to the Maine General Home Care & Hospice or the charity of your choice

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous