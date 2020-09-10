HARMONY – Nancy Kay (Albin) Lawler, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 8, 2020 in Skowhegan after a brief illness. She was born August 3, 1940 in Chicago, Ill. the youngest of four children born to Mildred C. (Webb) and William W. Albin.

Nancy was raised and educated in Louisville, Ky. and acquired her GED later in life in Maine. Following the death of her father on Sept. 6, 1940 of Leukemia, Nancy was raised by her paternal aunt, Doris (Albin) and Floyd Ambron of Louisville.

Nancy married Albert L Moser Sr. on May 19, 1956 and she lived for a short period in Germany while her husband was stationed there in the US Army. Nancy and Albert “Bud” Moser had two children, Ambra Kay (Moser) Sinclair and Albert Leslie Moser Jr. Nancy continued to reside in Louisville with her two children after her divorce until she met Earle B. Lawler of Harmony, who was stationed at Fort Knox Army Base in Kentucky and were married July 10, 1965. The next year, they welcomed Gloria Jean into the family and resided in Louisville until the summer of 1970 when the family returned to Harmony briefly, lived three years in Ripley, finally moved to Harmony permanently in August of 1974.

Nancy started working for Delong Sportswear in October of 1977 as a stitcher and remained with the company until it closed. Following closing of Delong, Nancy remained in the building stitching gloves for the next company and finally when the business was changed again, retired from Creative Apparel in 2011. While residing in Ripley those few years, Nancy was a co-den mother for the “Webelo” Cub Scout pack of Ripley. Nancy was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church and served on various church committees.

Nancy was predeceased by her father, her mother, 12/21/1990 and her siblings, William D. Albin 9/11/1997, Lois Jean (Albin) Wildman 8/27/2001, and Donald W. Albin 7/15/1933-8/12/1933. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, MSGT John M Neff (US ARMY retired) Clarksville, Tenn. on 10/15/1995 and her husband, Earle on 12/29/2012. Nancy is survived by Ambra and her husband Keith Sinclair of Harmony, Les Moser of Gallatin, Tenn., and Gloria Jean (Lawler) Bagley and her husband Brian of Harmony; six grandchildren, Nicholas Moser and wife Kristen of Nashville, Tenn., Brittany (Sinclair) Paradis and husband Andrew, Daniel Moser and wife Brittany, David Sinclair and wife Carol, Logan Bagley, Jacob Sinclair and wife Jazmin and unofficial grandson, Adrian Bussell of Harmony; and three very special little great-grandchildren, Emily, Briley, and Addie. Nancy has nieces, nephews, and extended family out of state, but close to her heart are Ben and Rick Wildman of Lorain, Ohio and December (Wildman) and LB Harris and family of Elyria, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wormlight Cemetery in Harmony, with Pastor Robert Young officiating.

Donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to:

First Baptist Church

of Harmony

PO Box 5

Harmony, ME 04942

