AUGUSTA – Robert Abram “Bob” Cummings, 72, of Augusta died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 with his wife by his side, after a brief illness.He was born in Ellsworth, Maine on Jan. 16, 1948, the son of Alexander D. and Dora (Guptill) Cummings.Bob was best known for his quick wit, kindness and his sense of humor, always willing to help others who needed it. He had the keen ability to approach a stranger and start a conversation, and before you knew it, they were friends.He graduated from Cony High School in 1967 and later attended Maine Business School and Husson College. Bob served in Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Army, and at that time earned the Purple Heart Medal. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Alexander.Surviving is his wife Donna (Jean) Cummings; three brothers, Richard Cummings and his partner Laurie Mullens of Whitefield, Donald Cummings of Belleville, Ill. and Dennis Cummings and his wife Gerry of Wabash, Ind. He is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Allen and her husband Bernie of Randolph and Cathy Trask and her husband Dan of Chelsea. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to send many thanks to the team at Togus Springs for the wonderful care Bob received during his stay in Hospice.There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 12 noon on Monday, Sept. 14 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Niches, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.CDC Guidelines are still in effect with required masks and social distancing.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

