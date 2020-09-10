SIDNEY – Wilfred “Will” Hawes, 66, of Sidney (formerly Farmingdale) lost his long and hard fought battle with Multi-System Atrophy Tuesday morning Sept. 8, 2020.

Will was born May 8, 1954 in Augusta. Raised by his maternal Aunt Ida Dubriel, along with her children and his sister Mary Lou, Will learned to battle the odds from a young age. He started working for the city of Augusta in 1971 and remained there until his retirement in 2009. In the mid 70’s, Will met Tina Louise White and within a short time they were married on Dec. 4, 1976. After some struggles they welcomed their son Jason in 1981. They had almost 33 years together before Tina lost her battle with cancer in 2009.

In 2010, Will was diagnosed with Parkinsonism which was later changed to Multi-System Atrophy. For 10 years Will used his immense amount of determination and strength to fight an aggressive and unforgiving disease. He was able to see his son married, his granddaughter born and experience moments with her that brought a twinkle to his eye.

Throughout his years, Will had a passion for woodworking, photography, mechanics, nascar, local short track racing, camping, fishing and collecting diecast cars. The shenanigans Will got into and his sense of humor are unforgettable.

He is survived by his don Jason, daughter-in-law Jackie; granddaughter Julianna of Sidney; his sister Mary Chapman and her husband Jaime of Bridgeton; Uncle Richard York of Augusta; as well as many nieces and nephews. Will was predeceased by the love of his life Tina.

There will be a graveside service and celebration of life on a date not yet determined. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Oak Grove and Maine General Hospice for all of their amazing care and also has asked that any flowers or donations be sent to Oak Grove Nursing Home in Will’s name.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

