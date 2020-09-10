The St. Joseph Center Gospel Reflection Group will resume at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, on Garland Road in Winslow.

Eight people will participate from the center, while all other participants will connect via Zoom, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

The reflection group is open to all. Organizers can provide one-on-one technical assistance to help you set up. To obtain the link to the group or request assistance, email [email protected] or call 207-873-4512.

The meetings are hosted by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon in Winslow, who desire to reflect a “profound love of God and neighbor without distinction.”

In addition to the reflection group, the St. Joseph Center is also offering two other group meetings via Zoom.

“Becoming a Welcoming Community,” which explores how we can better follow the U.S. Bishops’ call for parishes to reach out in love and service to LGBT persons and their loved ones, is held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month.

“Rose’s Room,” offering support for the family and friends of incarcerated loved ones, is held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. People of all faiths or no declared faith are welcome.

For more information or to participate in either group, call 207-873-4512 or email [email protected].

