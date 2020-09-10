Author Earl Brechlin will share some of his favorites from more than 300 people, places, things and events that have made Maine what it is today during a Facebook Live talk for the Kennebec Historical Society’s presentation “So, you think you know Maine? Think again!” The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, on Facebook.

“Wild, Weird, Wonderful — Maine! is a celebration of all that makes the state unique, that which sets it apart from the rest of the lower 48, the people, the places, and the things both real, and sometimes imagined, you won’t find anyplace else,” Brechlin explains, according to a news release from the historical society based in Augusta.

It’s not just the woods, waters, forests, fields, mountains, shores, cities and towns, lobsters and lighthouses that define Maine. From Kittery to Fort Kent, from Calais to Camden, from Rangeley to Roque Bluffs, and from Bethel to Bucksport, Maine is home to natural wonders, quirky characters, remarkable inventors, historical firsts, ghosts, legends, landmarks, fairs, festivals, culinary icons all born in the triumph of an unquestionably indomitable spirit nurtured over two centuries since becoming a state in 1820.

The latest book from this award-winning writer, journalist and historian is a cross between a Downeast version of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” a library full of field guides and a celebratory compendium of myths, legends, truths and tall tales shared around campfires and potbelly stoves in general stores for generations. Inside readers can find text, images, and navigation support to inspire you to visit, explore and discover for yourself about the history that helps define this state.

“Wild, Weird, Wonderful — Maine,” is a proud, authoritative anthology of everything cool, quirky, and bizarre about the Great State of Maine,” Brechlin said.

Brechlin, a Registered Maine Guide who lives in Bar Harbor with his wife Roxie, a retired kindergarten teacher, won the John Cole Award for Maine-themed nonfiction in 2019 for “Return to Moose River,” a collection of heartfelt essays celebrating the natural and human history of the Great North Woods. He was the founding editor of the Mount Desert Islander, a weekly newspaper that has repeatedly won first place for general excellence from the National, New England Press Association and Maine Press Associations.

He is the holder of more than 100 awards for news and featuring writing, and photography. Brechlin is a former Maine Journalist of the Year and is the author of nine books published by Islandport Press, Down East Books and Hunter Publishing including adventure and hiking guides to Maine and Acadia National Park, and postcard history books about regions of Maine and New England. Currently he is Communications Director at Friends of Acadia.

The video also be available to watch later if preferred. Those who have a question for the Q&A, can submit it in the comments on this event, or comment with it during the live video presentation.

To watch the presentation, visit facebook.com/KHS1891/.

For more information about the program, call Scott Wood, KHS administrative director, at 207-622-7718.

