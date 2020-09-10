The Office of Marijuana Policy issued a fourth adult-use marijuana cultivation license on Thursday to Allure Cultivation of Bangor.

The company, owned by Salvatore Faro III of Orrington and Mohammed Ibrahim of Hermon, is now fully licensed to open a mid-sized cultivation facility out of its Hildreth Street location, making it the fourth cultivation site to get all the local and state approvals needed to begin growing adult-use marijuana.

The duo is applying for a state license to sell adult-use marijuana in Bangor under a different name, Firestorm Cultivation. That shop, located on Hammond Street, has conditional state approval and local authorization, but is still awaiting a final state license. That store site is the current home of their medical marijuana shop, also named Firestorm.

Maine issued its first round of adult-use marijuana business licenses on Tuesday – cultivation facilities in Auburn, Detroit and South Portland, retailers in South Portland and Northport and a testing lab in Kennebunk. The state will continue issuing licenses on a rolling basis, but retailers will not be able to conduct their first public sales until the recreational market’s opening day on Oct. 9.

