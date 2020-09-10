MACHIASPORT — The teenage operator of a motorized bicycle was killed in a collision with a car in foggy conditions in Down East Maine, state police said.
Garrett Sprague, 15, of Machiasport died from his injuries after the impact Wednesday evening on Port Road in his hometown, troopers said.
The investigation suggests Sprague was riding the bicycle in the same lane as the oncoming vehicle, troopers said.
The investigation is continuing. A crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted, along with a vehicle autopsy.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Lewiston man charged in May gun incident
-
Nation & World
Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use
-
Local & State
Teenager killed in collision on foggy road Down East
-
Varsity Maine
Maine high school football coaches, school administrators react to sport’s postponement
-
Local & State
Farmington Rec cancels fall field hockey, soccer programs