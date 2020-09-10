MACHIASPORT — The teenage operator of a motorized bicycle was killed in a collision with a car in foggy conditions in Down East Maine, state police said.

Garrett Sprague, 15, of Machiasport died from his injuries after the impact Wednesday evening on Port Road in his hometown, troopers said.

The investigation suggests Sprague was riding the bicycle in the same lane as the oncoming vehicle, troopers said.

The investigation is continuing. A crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted, along with a vehicle autopsy.

