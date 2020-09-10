The Masonic Group, 70 Bryant Road, in East Wilton will offer a meal, either a curbside pickup at the lodge or home delivered in the Farmington/Wilton area from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

The menu will include baked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, roll and apple pie.

The cost is $9 for pickups and $10 for home deliveries, or $5 for those younger than 12.

Reservations are required to provide the necessary amount of food and must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

For reservations or more information, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.

Anyone can order (reserve) a take out meal. To pick up the meal, stop by the lodge at 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton.

