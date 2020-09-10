The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar on root cellaring, a low-energy method for storing the bounty from your garden, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office based in Orono.

“Root Cellaring: A Cheap and Easy Method for Preserving Your Harvest,” led by UMaine Extension Professional Jason Lilley, will cover the ideal storage conditions for most of our crops, and how to create those various conditions throughout most households. While the talk will touch on specialized outbuilding structures for root cellaring, the focus will be on cheap and simple modifications to your garden or areas of your homes to optimize produce storage length and quality.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu to attend or receive a link to the recording, visit extension.umaine.edu/gardening/webinar-series/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

