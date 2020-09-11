First I would like to start off with saying I have nothing against Susan Collins — but I do have an issue with her presenting herself as a moderate. She is no more moderate than most Republicans.

In fact, Collins’ staff has boasted of an endorsement from President Trump. Also, she has a record of voting 94% of the time with Trump — which is fine, because she is a Republican and far from a moderate.

So I would say to Susan Collins, if you’re Republican, own it. Stop trying to portray yourself as a moderate.

 

Eric V. Dube

Fairfield

