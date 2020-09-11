After much consideration, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has decided to make this year’s 16th Ride for Life a virtual event, according to a news release from the Ellsworth-based center.

While the camaraderie of the annual Ride for Life event will be missed, moving to a virtual tour is a necessary measure to protect all the participants of this gathering, particularly those of our riders and volunteers who are immunocompromised.

The virtual event means that donors will be asked to participate on their own schedules this year, bicycling individually on their own schedule, setting their own course to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved. The virtual ride will be open through Sept. 30.

Registration will cost $40 for an individual or $50 for a family. People can register to bicycle eight, 20, 50, or 100 miles in one day or over a few days when and where they choose.

To register, form a team or donate, visit bethwrightcancercenter.org. Riders can create their own webpage where friends can go to make a donation in your name.

This undertaking is one of the center’s critical fundraising events, and it is taking on even greater importance as we deal with the financial uncertainty brought on by the global pandemic. Events like the ride are more important now than ever.

For more information, call 207-664-0339.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: