A Gardiner attorney has had his license suspended after the state Board of Overseers of the Bar investigated allegations that he made sexual advances toward female clients.

Clarence H. Spurling, of Pittston, received the interim suspension of his license to practice law, effective on Wednesday. The Bar found his violations included conflict of interest; disciplinary matters; conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice; and sexual harassment.

The order came following a testimonial hearing on Sept. 2, at which Spurling was represented by Mark Franco and the client — referred to by the acronym J.K. — was represented by Assistant Bar Counsel Justin Andrus.

“The court finds that with his client J.K., (Spurling) engaged in several instances of touching of her leg of a sexual nature, culminating with unwelcome grasping and touching of her body at the last in-person conference,” the Bar’s order states. “Defendant also suggested to J.K. that he would like a physical relationship to go further, particularly when he said he would like ‘the whole enchilada’ from her. The touching and sexual innuendo were unwelcome to J.K. although she did not tell the Defendant to stop by word or deed. Rather, she was distressed and discharged him almost immediately thereafter and hired another lawyer.”

The order also found that Spurling “made unwelcome sexual advances to another client, and she was “substantially incapacitated during the encounter.”

Those acts constituted violations of unwelcome sexual touching and sexual relations with a client, the order states.

“While (Spurling) immediately admitted he should not have touched J.K., and ‘owned’ his responsibility at the hearing, the court is not re-assured,” the order states. “In the same testimony in which he put the responsibility squarely on his shoulders, he also testified that he should not have let himself be ‘handled’ or ‘manipulated’ by J.K. The court does not agree that she ‘handled’ or ‘manipulated’ him, and the testimony gives the court pause as to whether (Spurling) actually understands the problem, including the power imbalance and vulnerability of the client.”

The order found that Spurling “immediately recognized his actions were inappropriate and disappointing,” yet later “decided to go drinking with another client and try to start a sexual relationship,” which “makes it clear to this court that he does not recognize the problem.”

“His insight and honesty are further called into question by the fact that he denied to Bar Counsel that K.W. was a client, despite the fact that she had come to him in his professional capacity and paid the retainer,” the order states.

The order states that Spurling must vacate his law offices and stop practicing law during the suspension until further notice.

Spurling ran unsuccessfully for county probate judge in a three-way race in 2016.

This story will be updated.

