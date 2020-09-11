EVENDALE, Pa. – Ms. Emma E. Graybill, 73, of Evendale, Pa., died at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her residence. Born on May 12, 1947 in Monroe Twp., Juniata Co., she is the daughter of the late Eli S. and Alma E. (Brubaker) Graybill.

Ms. Graybill was a 1965 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and furthered her studies by attending and graduating from the Chambersburg Area School District LPN Program.

After graduating from nursing school, she entered voluntary service in Maine where after she completed her service, she was employed as an LPN under Dr. Rick Hobbs and for 31 years at Mid-Maine Internal Medicine under Dr. John Burke.

During her time in Maine, Emma was an active member and served under a variety of capacities at the Kennebec Mennonite Church, now known as Faith Christian Church, in Gardiner, Maine. In 2014, she moved back to her home in Evendale, Pa. where she attended and served at Lauver’s Mennonite Church in Evendale.

Her hobbies included reading, traveling with friends, volunteering, and making personalized greeting cards; however, she will be remembered for sharing God’s love with many others through her caring and joyful personality.

She is survived by one sister-in-law, Sharon (Gehman) Graybill of Mount Pleasant Mills; and several generations of cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David B. Graybill in infancy, and Carl E. Graybill .

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield with Pastor Curtiss Kanagy officiating. Interment will be private and take place at the Lauver’s Mennonite Church Cemetery, Evendale.

A Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Church.

The family politely requests the use of social distancing and facial masks for all in attendance at the services on Monday at the Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions in Ms. Graybill’s memory can be made to the:

Faith Christian Church

280 Brunswick Ave.

Gardiner, ME 04345 or to:

Lauver’s Mennonite Church

34585 Route 35 North

Richfield, PA 17086

