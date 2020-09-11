THORNDIKE – Bonnie J. Kerns, 66, of Thorndike was taken to heaven quickly and mercifully on Friday, July 3, 2020 after experiencing a massive stroke. Her body followed on Monday, July 6.

She was born Sept. 28, 1953, the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Jean M. (Fowler) Charity and grew up in Fairfield. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1971.

Bonnie married Mark Kerns (Idaho) on Sept. 30, 1989. They met via a singles ad in Outside magazine. We affectionately referred to her as his mail order bride. They shared 30 plus years together and were faithful to God’s saving grace, serving in whatever capacity they were needed, within His church.

After graduation from high school, Bonnie worked at several jobs, secretary at Christian Civic League, Atkins Printing, substitute teaching, assistant town clerk of Thorndike, and always as a wife and homemaker. She was also known to entertain her nieces and nephews always trying to do special activities with them.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother Deane A. Charity; niece Rachel A. Roy.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Mark Kerns, siblings, Dana E. Charity of Fairfield, Cynthia F. (John) Evans of Belfast, Ann L. (Harlan) White of Vassalboro, Faith C. (Doug) of Hartford; nephews and nieces, John M. Evans, Holly Evans, Sherry Runnci, Marcy Davidson, Abby Pooler, Kyle Rines, Kaitlyn Rines; several great nephews and niecesl uncles, auntsl, oodles of cousins; and LOTS of friends.

A celebration of her life was on July 11, 2020 at the Knox Ridge Baptist Church, Knox, ME.

Guest Book