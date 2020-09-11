MOSCOW – Corinne Theda (Carter) Bumpus, 97, wife of the late Gerald E. Bumpus, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Queenie was born in Anson, June 9, 1923, the only daughter of George Carter, Sr. and Madeline Pullen Carter Durgin.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Gerald; two daughters Donna and Brenda; a granddaughter Laurie; and four brothers, Frank, Harold, Harry, and George, Jr.

Surviving are a daughter Nancy and her husband James Manship, and a son Frank and his wife Sandra Bumpus, son-in-law Ralph Brown, Sr.; grandchildren Ralph, Jr., John, Marilyn, Joy, Ross, Kelley, and Sheryl; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-randchildren; many nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.

Mom was an avid knitter and kept all generations fully stocked with mittens, socks, hats, scarves and sweaters; as well as making stuffed animals and Christmas decorations for all her family and friends. She was happiest spending time with her family, especially at Christmas; going out to eat, or just going for a ride and stopping for ice cream.

A special thank you to all the amazing staff at Tissues Country Estate in Athens who took such wonderful care of Mom over the last six years. She loved and appreciated all of you so much.

A graveside service will be held at the Moscow Union Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Giberson Funeral Home, Bingham and Madison.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

