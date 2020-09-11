WINTHROP – Elizabeth Ann (Baker) Robertson went to be with her loved ones on August 25,2020. Elizabeth “Beth” was born on Sept. 13 to Patricia Pond (Baker) and Robert Baker of Winthrop.Beth graduated from Monmouth Academy and Mid State College. She also attended three years at University of Southern Maine, Gorham.Beth worked at Carleton Woolen Mills, 16 years at D.F.D. Russell Medical Center, Riverview Psychiatric Center and Winthrop Family Medical Center.She was a loving and devoted Mom to her prematurely born son, Zachary Robertson, giving him the care to grow into the healthy young man he has become.Beth loved her flower gardens, spending time at camp, time with her family and friends, caring for her medical patients through the years, her special dog Nikki, her cats Moxie and Rangely.Beth is survived by her wasband Aaron Robertson; son Zac Robertson and companion Jennie Smith; her Mom Patty Pond; brothers Rob Baker and wife Susie, Gene Schmitt III and wife Wanda, Josh Schmitt and wife Tammy, Gabe Schmitt and partner Gloria Burd, her sister Katie (Schmitt) Davis; her mother-in-law Sheila Robertson; brother-in-law Josh Robertson and wife Kim; her very loving Aunt Mitzi from New Jersey, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.She was a wonderful aunt to Beau Baker, Kamryn and Parker Dube, Kylie Davis, Eleanor Schmitt,Whitney Pelletier, Clay Ballew and Trevor Robertson.Beth was predeceased by her dad, Robert Baker; paternal grandparents, Reta and Chester Baker, maternal grandparents, Charlie and Ann Pond; father-in-law, James Robertson; and special friend Glen Hayford.A special thank you to her aunt Sanda (Pond) Berry, Becky Schmeltzer and Jess Whaley.A private family gathering in honor of Elizabeth’s birthday will be held. Notifications will be sent to the invited due to Covid 19 guidelines and space limitations.

