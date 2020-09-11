SOUTH PORTLAND – Harold P. Whitney, Jr. went to be with his Lord Jesus at 2:07 Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home in South Portland after a long battle with Dementia. He went to heaven to join his wife, Anita, his father, Harold, Sr., his mother Hildreth and his two sisters, Betty and Pearl. He leaves behind his brother, Reggie Flewelling and his sister, Thelma Hubbard; one son, Michael Whitney and two daughters, Pamela Rowell and Lynn Whitney; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Harold, or Buster as many of his family called him, was born in East Madison, Maine, Oct. 22, 1930. He attended Hartland Academy before moving to Portland where he graduated from Deering High School in 1948. While in Portland he played local spots in a band called the Hubba Hubba Hot Shots. Harold enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 where he served for 20 years and attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.Harold was an excellent self-taught mechanic and he could fix anything with wheels! After his discharge from the Air Force in 1970, he drove a school bus for S.A.D. 48 and would often play marbles on the playground with the children while waiting to load up. He earned his Master Electrician’s license while working at the Hartland Tanning Company and he did electrical work locally for many years. He was a skilled pilot and he earned his twin engine rating, instrument rating, IFR rating and Instructor’s rating. He flew for Heart of Maine Aviation out of Waterville for a number of years before settling down as the company pilot for Kleinschmidt Associates in Pittsfield. In 1962, Harold was born into the family of God by receiving Christ as his Savior. A few years later, he moved his family to St. Albans where they joined the Hartland Baptist Church. Harold served there for many years as a Sunday School teacher, trustee and treasurer. He loved golfing with friends and his son, Mike. He enjoyed using his gifts to help his neighbors and he often fixed cars and did electrical work pro bono for those in need. In 2013, Harold suffered a stroke and he and his wife, Anita, moved to South Portland to live with their daughter, Pam Rowell. He really enjoyed participating in family events and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., in Pittsfield. A committal with military honors will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Cemetery Road, St. Albans. Out of respect for others the family requests that everyone wear a mask.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

